Republic Day at Shaheen Bagh: Dadis, Rohith Vemula’s mother hoist National Flag amid chants of azaadi and Jana Gana Mana

Hindu Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Protesters chanted ‘CAA se Azaadi, NRC se Azaadi, BJP se Azaadi’ while raising other slogans against the CAA and the NRC.
Recent related news from verified sources

Big B sings 'Jana Gana...' with differently-abled kids

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day on Sunday, cine icon Amitabh Bachchan said he was honoured to get an opporunity to sing the...
Sify

