Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios v Rafael Nadal in a 'super salty' fourth-round grudge match

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios v Rafael Nadal face each other in the Australian Open fourth round on Monday in a "super salty" grudge match.
News video: Kyrgios' tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kyrgios' tribute to Kobe Bryant 00:20

 Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by walking out in an LA Lakers kit before his match at the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Kyrgios sets up Rafael Nadal showdown at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios sets up Rafael Nadal showdown at Australian OpenThe Nick Kyrgios show will have another episode at the Australian Open after he edged a dramatic five-set clash against Karen Khachanov to set up a blockbuster...
WorldNews Also reported by •Denver PostThe AgeNews24ESPNFOX SportsNew Zealand Herald

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios returns from 'dark place' to beat Gilles Simon

*Melbourne:* Showman Nick Kyrgios admitted Thursday he was on the verge of going "to a very dark place", but he put his head down to pull off a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The AgeDNACBS SportsFOX SportsBBC News

