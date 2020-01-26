Global  

Slumping Atlético is held 0-0 by Leganés in Spanish league

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid was held to a 0-0 draw at home by relegation-threatened Leganés in the Spanish league on Sunday, adding to the run of poor results by Diego Simeone’s team. Leganés ended the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Iván Cuéllar was sent off near the end of injury time with […]
