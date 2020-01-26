Global  

Chinese New Year: England welcomes the Year of the Rat

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people celebrate Chinese New Year by watching flying dragons and dancing lions.
News video: Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia's One Thousand Faces Temple

Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia's One Thousand Faces Temple 01:26

 Buddhists at Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva Monastery, also commonly known as the One Thousand Faces Temple, in Tanjung Pinang city, Riau Islands ring in the Year of the Rat.

Recent related videos from verified sources

London's Lunar New Year celebrations overshadowed by coronavirus [Video]London's Lunar New Year celebrations overshadowed by coronavirus

London&apos;s Chinese community welcomed the Year of the Rat on Sunday (January 26) with a traditional parade, as fears about a new coronavirus outbreak mounted worldwide.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Hong Kong riot police fire pepper rounds at bystanders next to last remaining new year market [Video]Hong Kong riot police fire pepper rounds at bystanders next to last remaining new year market

Hong Kong riot police fired pepper rounds at bystanders near a traditional lunar new year street food market on Sunday (January 26), The makeshift market was temporarily in place for three days..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese New Year 2020

The Year of The Rat arrives on January 25 - and there are plenty of places to mark the Chinese New Year across the Midlands and Shropshire.
Express and Star

Chinese New Year 2020 - What does Year of the Rat mean for those born under that sign?

Chinese New Year 2020 - What does Year of the Rat mean for those born under that sign?Among the famous people who are Rats is Harry, Duke of Sussex, so what does the coming year have in store for the prince?
Tamworth Herald

