GOP senator: Impeachment should encourage Trump to be more 'careful' next time

Tweets about this Ducks Can Resist Too 🌊🍑🐱🦆🏳️‍🌈💙#EqualityAct RT @NY_runaway: tRump and 'careful' are like prostitutes and virginity. A criminal-like IMPOTUS must be removed and incarcerated. https:… 26 seconds ago 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕪 𝕊𝕒𝕪𝕤 𝕎𝕙𝕒𝕥⁉️🦸🏻‍♀️ Oh really?🤨 So, the next time Trump commits a crime, he needs to just make sure he does a better job at covering it… https://t.co/gwpBz7CWvM 25 minutes ago