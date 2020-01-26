Hong Kong’s Disneyland shut as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 56 in China

’s popular amusement parks Disneyland and Ocean Park are closed from Jan. 26 to help prevent the spread of a deadly Hong Kong ’s popular amusement parks Disneyland and Ocean Park are closed from Jan. 26 to help prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan, state media CCTV reported on Sunday. Business is going on as usual at the hotels inside Hong Kong Disneyland, however, CCTV reported. The Shanghai government said on Friday that Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday. China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that started on Friday, a period when the amusement parks would be usually packed with tourists. China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to... 👓 View full article



