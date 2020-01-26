Global  

Des Moines Register Endorses Elizabeth Warren For Democratic Nomination

WorldNews Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Des Moines Register Endorses Elizabeth Warren For Democratic Nomination(CNN) — The Des Moines Register’s editorial board endorsed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president on Saturday, nine days from the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. “Elizabeth Warren will push an unequal America in the right direction,” the headline of the endorsement reads. The editorial board called Warren “the best leader for these times,” and said she “is not the radical some perceive her to be.” “(Warren) says corporations should have less Washington influence, children should be...
