Donald Trump Rants Like A Crazy Man on Twitter… #UnravelingBeforeOurEyes
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Nancy Pelosi got it right. The man is impeached and it will be forever. It has gone past the house and the case has been presented by the Democrats before The Senate. Donald Trump’s team has been given the...
Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March President Donald Trump announced he would be attending March for Life via Twitter. President Donald Trump, via Twitter The Washington, D.C. march has been themed, "Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman." The president of the March for...
The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick..