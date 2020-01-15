Global  

Valencia inflict first defeat of Setien reign on Barcelona

Valencia inflict first defeat of Setien reign on BarcelonaQuique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona boss as Valencia secured a 2-0 victory at Mestalla to preserve their unbeaten home record in LaLiga this season. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen produced a string of top saves to keep Barcelona in the game in the first half, denying Maxi Gomez from the penalty spot after Gerard Pique had brought down Jose Gaya in the area, before tipping another Gomez shot onto the bar. But Valencia took the game away from them after the break, drawing first blood three minutes...
