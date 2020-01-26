Global  

‘Bad Boys,’ ‘1917’ best ‘The Gentleman’ at box office

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — “Boys” trumped “Gentlemen” in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys for Life” easily remained the top ticket seller over newcomer “The Gentlemen.” The third “Bad Boys” film, coming 17 years after “Bad Boys II,” sold $34 million in tickets in its second weekend, […]
