AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Sunday for the failure of officials in the Nazi-occupied country during World War II to do more to prevent the deportation and murder of just over 100,000 Jews. Rutte made the historic apology at the country’s annual Holocaust commemoration in Amsterdam that came on the eve […]



