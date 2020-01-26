Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
League One Shrewsbury earn Liverpool replay
League One Shrewsbury earn Liverpool replay
Sunday, 26 January 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
Substitute Jason Cummings scores twice against Premier League leaders Liverpool as League One Shrewsbury Town earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
2 days ago
< > Embed
FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool
01:18
Liverpool are looking to continue their impressive run which has seen the Reds only lose two matches this season in all competitions. League One Shrewsbury are hoping to cause the upset of the round.
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
League One Shrewsbury fight back to earn Anfield replay with Liverpool
Substitute Jason Cummings scores twice against Premier League leaders Liverpool as League One Shrewsbury Town earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield.
BBC News
4 hours ago
Shrewsbury vs Liverpool LIVE: Exclusive commentary of FA Cup clash plus kick-off time and team news
League One Shrewsbury host Premier League leaders Liverpool in one of the best ties of the FA Cup fourth round. Shrewsbury beat Bristol City in the last round...
talkSPORT
9 hours ago
Also reported by •
Daily Star
•
BBC Sport
•
Independent
Tweets about this
In the News
Kobe Bryant
California
National Basketball Association
Calabasas, California
Wuhan
Los Angeles Lakers
Donald Trump
TMZ
Auschwitz concentration camp
World War II
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Helicopter Crash
Kobe Bryant Dies
Basketball Legend
Calabasas
Grammys 2020
Lakers
WORTH WATCHING
Basketball great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash
Top Five Highest-Paid Players in the NBA
Death Toll From Chinese Mystery Virus Rises To 56
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.