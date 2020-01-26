Helicopter crash kills 5 in Calabasas, California; no survivors

Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due..

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published on December 28, 2019