Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Helicopter crash kills 5 in Calabasas, California; no survivors

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Five people were killed when a helicopter slammed into a hillside near Malibu in Los Angeles County, authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash [Video]No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash

Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash [Video]Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California helicopter crash in Calabasas sparks brush fire, 'multiple' fatalities reported

A helicopter crashed and burst into flames early Sunday in Southern California as "multiple" fatalities were reported.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesMarketWatch

BREAKING: NBA Great Kobe Bryant Reportedly Dies in Helicopter Crash

Retired NBA great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, TMZ is reporting. According to the report, all five people on board the helicopter...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersNews24talkSPORTMarketWatch

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.