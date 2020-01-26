Global  

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: TMZ

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports 00:46

 Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ first reported. Gavino Garay has more.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, TMZ reported without citing a source. TMZ said Bryant was...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •MediaiteSeattle TimesJust JaredFOX SportsNews24CBS NewsBangkok PostCBS 2Sydney Morning Herald

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash puts spotlight on Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky S-76B, investigations underway

Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky, whose helicopter crashed and killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant on Sunday, pledged to investigate the incident.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

POSTNAIJA

POSTNAIJA Sad! Kobe Bryant, 41, Dies In Helicopter Crash.💔 💔😢 May His Soul Rest in Peace 🙏 https://t.co/bW7zLCIuu7 2 seconds ago

i_am_deej

Thomas DeVanté Hanks Jr. RT @ladailynews: Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli dies in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant https://t.co/Y6SCFFZoKP https… 2 seconds ago

Turfline

Turfline/Trading RT @CNN: NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources tell CNN. He was 41.… 2 seconds ago

md_9362

Todd Davis Lover RT @UrinatingTree: 2020 ABRIDGED: - Iran/US tensions at a peak - Coronavirus ravaging China, probably worse than reported - Congress in tu… 2 seconds ago

Pomodoro3104

リグレット3104(桜でんぶ舐男) RT @kskgroup2017: It's just awful. I'm just so sad. I can't believe it. https://t.co/KlyhxZnbHc 2 seconds ago

khairyalonto

Khairy RT @cnni: "I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete." Former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted a video discuss… 3 seconds ago

laeduhhhh

lady 🥀 RT @ABSCBNNews: BREAKING: NBA legend and former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash on Sunday. https://t.co/GAE3Hzx77j 3 seconds ago

ezm3ralda_

esme☔ RT @ABC7: WATCH #LIVE: Authorities provide details on helicopter crash in #Calabasas that killed NBA legend #KobeBryant https://t.co/aRkjaK… 3 seconds ago

