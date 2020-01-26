Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: TMZ
Sunday, 26 January 2020 (
5 hours ago)
Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.
