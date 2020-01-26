Global  

In divided America, some voters tuning out impeachment trial

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) — For all the gravity of a presidential impeachment trial, Americans don’t seem to be giving it much weight. As House impeachment managers make their case to remove President Donald Trump from office, voters in several states said in interviews with The Associated Press that they’re only casually following the Senate trial, […]
News video: Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump 01:55

 Senators have adjourned for the evening at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and Democrats wrapped up day one of making their case against the president; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

You talking to me? The impeachment audiences range from one president to millions of voters

In the impeachment trial, the targeted audiences range from one (that would be Trump) to millions. That would be the voters.
'A ship of fools and a circus': American voters react to Trump impeachment trial

New York, Jan 24 American voters reacting in real-time to the historic impeachment trial of US president Donald Trump are saying only something "dramatic" and...
