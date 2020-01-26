In divided America, some voters tuning out impeachment trial
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) — For all the gravity of a presidential impeachment trial, Americans don’t seem to be giving it much weight. As House impeachment managers make their case to remove President Donald Trump from office, voters in several states said in interviews with The Associated Press that they’re only casually following the Senate trial, […]
President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..
New York, Jan 24 American voters reacting in real-time to the historic impeachment trial of US president Donald Trump are saying only something "dramatic" and... Sify Also reported by •CBS News •Reuters •Newsy