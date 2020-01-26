Global  

James Harden sits against Nuggets with bruised left thigh

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
DENVER (AP) — Houston Rockets star James Harden will miss the game Sunday against the Denver Nuggets with a bruised left thigh. This marks the second game Harden has missed this season. He also sat out a loss in New Orleans on Dec. 29. The NBA scoring leader left Friday’s game in Minnesota during the […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Harden out against Nuggets with thigh injury

Rockets guard James Harden will not play Sunday against the Nuggets due to a thigh contusion.
ESPN

Westbrook, Harden lead Rockets past Nuggets, 121-105

HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, James Harden added 27 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing...
Seattle Times

