Patrick Ndabai RT @Reuters: Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, a basketball prodigy who went on to win five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in… 13 seconds ago Laura Combs RT @abc7newsbayarea: RIP KOBE BRYANT: From politicians to fellow athletes, the world seems to be taking a moment to reflect on the life of… 17 seconds ago jc combalicer RT @Reuters: Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday https… 20 seconds ago Shingg RT @MothershipSG: Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, dies in helicopter crash: US media https://t.co/aX0raOCASJ https://t.co/qBDFukPwcj 24 seconds ago The Republic Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash https://t.co/fmeZJvSQeV https://t.co/bUFkZQ0Snz 28 seconds ago 『ヴァティカンの正体』筑摩新書/岩渕潤子 RT @ABC7NY: From politicians to fellow athletes, the world seems to be taking a moment to reflect on the life of the retired NBA star, know… 42 seconds ago W.B. RT @SFGate: Kobe Bryant killed in Southern California helicopter crash https://t.co/aSzoSZqhKG https://t.co/fRVeES8xqh 52 seconds ago Chicago Alive Suburbs: Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash https://t.co/nlxaAlDzg6 59 seconds ago