Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, a […]
Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.
The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in..