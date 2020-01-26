Global  

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41 in a helicopter crash

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant, one of NBA's greatest players, died Sunday in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according a person with knowledge of situation.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant

N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant 00:37

 New York Knicks head coach Mike Miller talks about the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles this morning.

Moment of silence in Denver for Kobe Bryant: Nuggets vs. Rockets [Video]Moment of silence in Denver for Kobe Bryant: Nuggets vs. Rockets

A moment of silence for NBA legend Kobe Bryant in Denver at Sunday's Nuggets vs. Rocket's game.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel

CA firefighter describes eyewitness reports of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash [Video]CA firefighter describes eyewitness reports of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

A witness described Kobe Bryant's helicopter as 'coming down at a fairly significant rate of speed.'

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel


Gary Lineker, Dana White, Usain Bolt and more big names in sport react to Kobe Bryant’s death

Tributes from the sporting world have been pouring in for basketball legend Kobe Bryant after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The 41-year-old was...
talkSPORT

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

LA Lakers star one of five killed when aircraft went down on Sunday
FT.com Also reported by RIA Nov., Seattle Times, USATODAY.com

🍒Christine P🍒 RT @CNN: NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources tell CNN. He was 41.… 2 seconds ago

🦉 RT @nowthisnews: KOBE BRYANT REPORTEDLY DIES IN CRASH: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant reportedly died in a helicopter accident in California… 4 seconds ago

Аристарх Власов Kobe Bryant: Basketball legend dies in helicopter crash https://t.co/r6qgBtv7Mo 4 seconds ago

Gistmania Naijapals RT @Naijapals: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41... https://t.co/4YoYcpSGaL 5 seconds ago

The Duke RT @ChimpReports: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash - #Featured https://t.co/j3d2wH2Pqp 5 seconds ago

Big23Lewis Today, a legend of the NBA dies, I'm sad because every time he touched a ball towards magic in the field. My condol… https://t.co/zU4MgSye3A 5 seconds ago

Ciro H. A. García G. RT @USATODAY: NBA legend Kobe Bryant among 5 people confirmed dead in California helicopter crash, reports say https://t.co/cHCRwXMSl2 6 seconds ago

James Blynt RT @WSJ: Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash, a source told the Associated Press. It was unclear if famil… 6 seconds ago

