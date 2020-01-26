Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'I cannot believe this is real': Chrissy Teigen, Meek Mill, more celebrities react to reports of Kobe Bryant's death

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Just hours before the Grammy Awards, news broke that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash. Celebrities took to social media to share reactions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death 02:03

 Fans started to head to Newport Coast to pay their respects following news of the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Joy Benedict reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash [Video]Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Lower Merion High School Makes Statement Following Death Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Lower Merion High School Makes Statement Following Death Of Kobe Bryant

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nuggets in shock as reports of Kobe Bryant’s death circulate through Pepsi Center

Sitting at his locker room stall pregame, Paul Millsap looked like he’d seen a ghost.
Denver Post

Kobe Bryant death: Live updates as sporting world reacts to loss of NBA legend

Los Angeles County Sherrif's Department confirmed five passengers have been killed in the crash
Independent Also reported by •CTV NewsDenver PostFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.