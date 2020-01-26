Global  

'We are having a winter break, we won't be there' - Liverpool to play 'kids' in Shrewsbury replay

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his first-team players will not be involved in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town, the Reds manager says.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: The kids will play cup replay

Klopp: The kids will play cup replay 00:49

 Jurgen Klopp has accused the FA of failing to respect the winter break and says his first-team players will not be involved in their cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Recent related news from verified sources

What Jose Mourinho said about a winter break amid Jurgen Klopp's controversial Liverpool stance

What Jose Mourinho said about a winter break amid Jurgen Klopp's controversial Liverpool stanceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will play the kids in the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury and that Neil Critchlow will be in charge of the team...
Football.london

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool youngsters will play in FA Cup fourth round replay vs Shrewsbury

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool’s youngsters will play in their FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury. The Reds let a two-goal lead slip against...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24SoccerNews.comIndependentBBC SportDaily Star

Tweets about this

banhambtfc

btfcbarmyarmy @LewisCox_star You don’t see non league players having a winter break get on with @LFC morons 23 seconds ago

GrantLFCBoote

Grant Boote @FootyAccums the FA want a winter break to ensure players are rested, they put the replay right in the middle? plus… https://t.co/c6Pqluln8f 15 minutes ago

inderpaul_rai

Inderpaul Rai RT @DaleJohnsonESPN: Jurgen Klopp might moan about fixtures a lot, but he is 100% right on this. Having FA Cup replay dates in the designat… 15 minutes ago

LiV_erPool1

Reece×6 @FootyAccums Unfortunately it takes something like this to prove a point. The FA and PL will most likely now work t… https://t.co/8WJG1el7lI 17 minutes ago

KieHooper

Kieran Hooper @CiaranCooper @KyleWxlliams @MILF0RD @timmounce @DrfcMike @BBCMOTD The fan base isn’t moaning about having to play… https://t.co/tgfvjchpfH 19 minutes ago

Michael06379669

Michael Sinclair @StephenWarnock3 no offence but u need to get ur facts straight before saying about liverpool. Liverpool are bound… https://t.co/1HA6byVldS 19 minutes ago

domo_rigby

Dominic Rigby @Jaywinsor4 He will be abroad at a warm weather training camp with the 1st team. Or having his winter break with th… https://t.co/Cc0z4f8ivK 25 minutes ago

andybroughton81

Andrew Broughton Fuckin bang on jurgen what’s the point of having a scheduled winter break then arranging for the FA cup replays to… https://t.co/lgYNsxmCUw 28 minutes ago

