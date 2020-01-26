'We are having a winter break, we won't be there' - Liverpool to play 'kids' in Shrewsbury replay

btfcbarmyarmy @LewisCox_star You don’t see non league players having a winter break get on with @LFC morons 23 seconds ago Grant Boote @FootyAccums the FA want a winter break to ensure players are rested, they put the replay right in the middle? plus… https://t.co/c6Pqluln8f 15 minutes ago Inderpaul Rai RT @DaleJohnsonESPN: Jurgen Klopp might moan about fixtures a lot, but he is 100% right on this. Having FA Cup replay dates in the designat… 15 minutes ago Reece×6 @FootyAccums Unfortunately it takes something like this to prove a point. The FA and PL will most likely now work t… https://t.co/8WJG1el7lI 17 minutes ago Kieran Hooper @CiaranCooper @KyleWxlliams @MILF0RD @timmounce @DrfcMike @BBCMOTD The fan base isn’t moaning about having to play… https://t.co/tgfvjchpfH 19 minutes ago Michael Sinclair @StephenWarnock3 no offence but u need to get ur facts straight before saying about liverpool. Liverpool are bound… https://t.co/1HA6byVldS 19 minutes ago Dominic Rigby @Jaywinsor4 He will be abroad at a warm weather training camp with the 1st team. Or having his winter break with th… https://t.co/Cc0z4f8ivK 25 minutes ago Andrew Broughton Fuckin bang on jurgen what’s the point of having a scheduled winter break then arranging for the FA cup replays to… https://t.co/lgYNsxmCUw 28 minutes ago