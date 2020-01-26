'We are having a winter break, we won't be there' - Liverpool to play 'kids' in Shrewsbury replay
Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his first-team players will not be involved in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town, the Reds manager says.
Jurgen Klopp has accused the FA of failing to respect the winter break and says his first-team players will not be involved in their cup replay against Shrewsbury.
