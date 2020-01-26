Global  

Iraq PM condemns rocket attack at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

CBC.ca Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Five Katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone without causing any injuries or serious damages, a statement from U.S. Joint Operations Command said.
Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions [Video]Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions

Airbase that used to house US troops north of Baghdad targeted with rocket barrage, wounding four Iraqi soldiers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Iraqi PM says rocket attack on US embassy 'unacceptable'

Baghdad, Jan 22 (IANS) Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, calling it...
Sify Also reported by •CTV NewsIndiaTimes

US calls on Iraq to protect Baghdad embassy after rocket attack

One rocket hit an embassy cafeteria at dinner time while two others landed nearby
Khaleej Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

mig30m6

mig30m6 RT @CBCAlerts: Iraq's prime minister condemns rocket attack near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. American officials say there were no injuries… 11 minutes ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Rockets fired at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi PM condemns attack | CBC News https://t.co/wbpLgE9APY 2 hours ago

ArjaySKing

Arjay, Wonder Crafter 🦁👑🏳️‍🌈 RT @WeForNews: Iraqi PM condemns rocket attack on US embassy in Baghdad #IraqProtests #Iraq #USEmbassy https://t.co/k2kfzbSOkE 3 hours ago

WeForNews

We For News Iraqi PM condemns rocket attack on US embassy in Baghdad #IraqProtests #Iraq #USEmbassy https://t.co/k2kfzbSOkE 3 hours ago

USITA_forum

US-Italy Forum Iraq's prime minister condemns rocket attack near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. American officials say there were no… https://t.co/uSMhrhpP0k 3 hours ago

Halle2017

KAG 2020 Halle❌ RT @BaghdadPostPlus: Iraq's caretaker PM Adil Abdul Mahdi has condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, saying that such in… 4 hours ago

CdLutetia

CD RT @CdLutetia: Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy - Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost https://t.co/ZrstdHvjYz 6 hours ago

CdLutetia

CD Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy - Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost https://t.co/ZrstdHvjYz 6 hours ago

