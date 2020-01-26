Global  

Kobe Bryant death to cast sad shadow over Australian Open

Brisbane Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's influence in the sporting world extended further than just on a basketball court, with Novak Djokovic one to benefit from Bryant's mentorship.
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash 00:25

 Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

Kobe Bryant’s career in numbers [Video]Kobe Bryant’s career in numbers

Use within 48 hours. Mandatory credit: NBA Arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant has died aged 41 in a helicopter crash. Here is a look at his career in numbers.

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luka Doncic In Slovak [Video]Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luka Doncic In Slovak

Kobe Bryant may have retired but that has not taken away his love for competition. According to Business Insider, Bryant went to a Los Angeles Lakers game with his daughter, Gianna. As they watched the..

Los Angeles Lakers Mourn Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers family is mourning the loss of a legend. On Sunday, Jan. 26 Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident at the age of 41. According to multiple reports,...
Kobe Bryant death: Basketball icon's entertainment legacy was just beginning after Oscars win

Looking back at the entertainment career of Kobe Bryant, who was among five people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
