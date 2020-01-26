|
Kobe Bryant and four others, including his daughter, killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with all four others on board, officials said. He was 41.
