Kobe Bryant and four others, including his daughter, killed in helicopter crash

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with all four others on board, officials said. He was 41.
News video: RAW VIDEO: Scene of CA helicopter crash killing Kobe Bryant, 4 others

RAW VIDEO: Scene of CA helicopter crash killing Kobe Bryant, 4 others 02:10

 CALABASAS, Calif. – RAW VIDEO: Kobe Bryant was reportedly one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday.

Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash in California

Bryant, 41, was known to use a helicopter for travel dating to his days as a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers
Haaretz

US basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash in California.
SBS


