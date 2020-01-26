Global  

Lady Gaga, Beyonce win Grammys as Kobe Bryant death clouds show

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Beyonce took home early Grammys on Sunday as the highest honors in the music industry kicked off under a cloud after the death basketball star Kobe Bryant.
News video: Mark Cuban, Mavs Players React To News Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant's Death

Mark Cuban, Mavs Players React To News Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant's Death 04:03

 Mark Cuban, along with former and current players for the Dallas Mavericks are taking to social media in reaction to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Local Athletes, Celebrities React To Tragic Death Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Local Athletes, Celebrities React To Tragic Death Of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Lucky Daye Says Kobe Bryant Motivated Him to 'Stay Off the Streets' & Kept Him 'Safe From a Distance' | Grammys 2020 [Video]Lucky Daye Says Kobe Bryant Motivated Him to "Stay Off the Streets" & Kept Him "Safe From a Distance" | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Lucky Daye remembered NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and shares how the late player motivated him to "stay off the streets."

Grammys 2020: Kobe Bryant’s Death Stuns Before the Ceremony

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé were early winners at a preshow event that began shortly after news broke of the basketball star’s death.
Grammys 2020: Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Lil Nas X score early wins

'Old Town Road' wins Best Music Video
