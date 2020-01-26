Lady Gaga, Beyonce win Grammys as Kobe Bryant death clouds show

The Retweeter🇯🇲 RT @TheYonceArmy: Most awarded womans in #GRAMMYs 1. Alison Kraus - 27 Grammys 2. Beyoncé - 24 Grammys 3. Aretha Franklin - 18 Grammys… 1 minute ago Norman Fucking Rockwell RT @LiarRihanna: #Grammys without Rihanna Beyoncé and Lady Gaga https://t.co/1ceXXx7DM6 2 minutes ago Bill RT @nytimes: Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Lil Nas X picked up early trophies at the 62nd annual Grammys https://t.co/LgxyRBKzXP 2 minutes ago Alejandro RT @minotaurmonsta: Lady Gaga has Grammys Michael Jackson has Grammys Taylor swift has Grammys Mariah Carey has Grammys Madonna has Grammys… 2 minutes ago prosidentofoursenate RT @APEntertainment: Nipsey Hussle's family accepted the rapper's first Grammy Award, a posthumous honor for his song “Racks in the Middle.… 3 minutes ago . RT @swiftiealyce: 💀| For the first time in 13 YEARS, The Grammy Awards will NOT showcase performances from either Adele, Beyonce, Lady Gaga… 3 minutes ago john RT @CorneliaSt13th: Remember when The Grammys was booking artists like Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Coldplay etc an… 3 minutes ago GRAMMYs #Grammys without Rihanna Beyoncé and Lady Gaga https://t.co/1ceXXx7DM6 4 minutes ago