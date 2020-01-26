Global  

Marc Leishman wins PGA event at Torrey Pines

The Age Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Australia's Marc Leishman has stormed to a stunning US PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
News video: Fog delay hits Farmers Insurance Open day 3

Fog delay hits Farmers Insurance Open day 3 02:19

 The third round of the Farmers Insurance Open was delayed Saturday as crowds made their way into Torrey Pines.

Leishman cards 65 to win at Torrey Pines as Rahm falters

Australian Marc Leishman won the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday when the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant cast a shadow over the final round.
Reuters

Woods, Leishman in hunt at Torrey Pines

Australia's Marc Leishman and Tiger Woods have given themselves outside chances to reel in leader Jon Rahm in the final round of the US PGA Tour event at Torrey...
The Age


