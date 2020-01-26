Global  

Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant death: 'I'm in disbelief and have been crying all morning'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Former Lakers star and executive Magic Johnson says he and his wife, Cookie, "are heartbroken" over the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.
News video: Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant:

Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant: "I Thought He Was Gonna Live Forever..." 00:48

 Magic Johnson phoned in to the CBS2 Newscast to talk about Kobe. "People are going to miss his smile and just miss him because kobe had an aura about him. I thought he was gonna live forever, I thought he was invincible. he played like that, he walked like that, he was just a confident young man."

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant death: Lakers legends Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflect on Kobe's life

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Los Angeles
CBS Sports Also reported by •The Age

Lady Gaga, Beyonce win Grammys as Kobe Bryant death clouds show

Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Beyonce took home early Grammys on Sunday as the highest honors in the music industry kicked off under a cloud after the death...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteThe AgeSeattle Times

