Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to Biden probe

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump told his national security adviser he wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it launched political investigations into his Democratic rivals, according to John Bolton’s description of their exchange in drafts of his forthcoming book, The New York Times reported Sunday. The revelation challenges the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial [Video]'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

U.S. President Donald Trump said it is up to the Senate to decide whether former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the impeachment trial, but added 'we have to protect presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats demand Bolton testimony after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe

Democrats demand Bolton testimony after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe
euronews

BREAKING: Bolton to Claim Trump Held Up Ukraine Military Aid Over Biden Investigations

John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, will claim in his upcoming book that the president wanted to withhold military aid from...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

TerriRoncone

Terri Roncone RT @seungminkim: NYT bombshell could significantly change the calculus on witnesses in the trial. One senior GOP official says: "The odds o… 2 seconds ago

Attilathehunnny

attillathehunny RT @elephantgurl24: That Criminal-in-Chief that’s DESTROYING this country knows EVERYBODY has the dirt on him that’s why he doesn’t want AN… 3 seconds ago

MarkBardell1

Mark Bardell RT @BarbMcQuade: Issue the subpoena - report says Bolton’s book provides direct evidence that Trump sought quid pro quo from Ukraine. http… 14 seconds ago

rozlang

C0Rose ** IM🍑MENT ** RT @johnlundin: BREAKING and moving quickly now - and this clinches it. No way the Republicans can say "no witnesses." - 'Democrats demand… 16 seconds ago

Mkael25

Kael M King RT @CraigRozniecki: "Democrats demand Bolton testimony after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe" - https://t.co/Pub… 17 seconds ago

randymills4349

Randy Mills RT @LauraLitvan: John Bolton attorney Charles Cooper releases a statement that does not dispute the NYT report that his manuscript says Tru… 32 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.