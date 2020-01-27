Global  

Staff at nursing home giant Extendicare abused woman who died from dehydration, says report

CBC.ca Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Staff at one of the biggest nursing home chains in the country were found to have abused an elderly woman who died from dehydration and a urinary tract infection. Employees later said they were too overworked to deliver proper care, but the Alberta nursing home wasn’t fined.
