SmartTraveller registration cancelled before coronavirus outbreak

London's Chinese community welcomed the Year of the Rat on Sunday (January 26) with a traditional parade, as fears about a new coronavirus outbreak mounted worldwide.

Schumer: CDC Cannot Access 'Rapid Response Dollars' To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency should an infectious outbreak were to happen in the United States. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 08:40Published 8 hours ago