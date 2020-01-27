Global  

SmartTraveller registration cancelled before coronavirus outbreak

The Age Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Australians trapped in China as the deadly coronavirus spreads are not able to register on the Smartraveller website, which was quietly shut down last year.
