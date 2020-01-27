Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Workers criticize Amazon on climate despite risk to jobs

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of employees are openly criticizing Amazon’s record on climate change despite what they say is a company policy that puts their jobs at risk for speaking out. On Sunday, more than 300 employees of the online retail giant signed their names and job titles to statements on blog post on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Promotes Video Attacking Amazon's Climate Change Policies [Video]Bernie Sanders Promotes Video Attacking Amazon's Climate Change Policies

Bernie Sanders Ad Attacks Amazon's Climate Change Policies. The 2020 presidential candidate has been a frequent critic of the e-commerce giant. The new video features two employees, Emily Cunningham..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Workers criticize Amazon on climate despite risk to jobs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of employees are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite what they say is a company policy that puts their...
SeattlePI.com

Londonderry admin staff fear their jobs at risk

Londonderry admin staff fear their jobs at riskMore than 60 workers at a financial administration company based in Londonderry fear their jobs could be at risk.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.