Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'I’ve survived two fires – this is what I know'

SBS Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
After losing her family home in the 2003 Canberra fires, Carol and her husband had to rebuild their home and life from the ground up. In late 2019 they would once again face catastrophic fires, only this time, they were prepared.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Fire Crews Battle Three Separate Fires [Video]Pittsburgh Fire Crews Battle Three Separate Fires

Three different fires happened in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods in a single night, and all of their causes are still unknown, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:55Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.