'I’ve survived two fires – this is what I know' Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

After losing her family home in the 2003 Canberra fires, Carol and her husband had to rebuild their home and life from the ground up. In late 2019 they would once again face catastrophic fires, only this time, they were prepared. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pittsburgh Fire Crews Battle Three Separate Fires Three different fires happened in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods in a single night, and all of their causes are still unknown, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:55Published on December 29, 2019

Tweets about this