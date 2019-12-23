Global  

Leonard leads Clippers to win over Magic

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points in a big third quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 112-97 on Sunday night. Leonard scored seven straight points for the Clippers in the quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 10 as they pulled away […]
