Leonard leads Clippers to win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points in a big third quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 112-97 on Sunday night. Leonard scored seven straight points for the Clippers in the quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 10 as they pulled away […]



