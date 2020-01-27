Global  

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 80 as China extends holiday

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The new year holiday has been extended by three days, in an attempt to contain the outbreak.
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

China's President says country faces 'grave situation' [Video]China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China&apos;s new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while..

China extends Lunar New Year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll rises

China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading...
Novel Coronavirus: Death toll in China reaches 56, around 2,000 affected

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the virus and death toll of 56, state broadcaster of the country reported.
