Williamson has double-double, Pelicans top Celtics 123-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics 123-108 on Sunday for their first victory since the rookie star joined the lineup. Jrue Holiday had 25 points, JJ Redick scored 17 and Brandon Ingram added 16 for New Orleans,


