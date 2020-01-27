Morant has late burst, Grizzlies hold off Suns 114-109 Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points in the MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Phoenix Suns 114-109 on Sunday night for their second straight victory. Playing hours after news that former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident, the Grizzlies won the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this