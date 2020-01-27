Global  

Kobe Bryant, daughter 'Mambacita' died pursuing basketball dream

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant called his daughter Gianna "Mambacita" after his own court nickname, "Black Mamba," confident she would follow in his footsteps and become a professional basketball player.
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

 Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

The sports world mourns the death of Kobe Bryant [Video]The sports world mourns the death of Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is being remembered by his peers

Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News [Video]Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News

The basketball legend and one of his daughters were aboard his private helicopter over Calabasas when it crashed Sunday, officials say.

Helicopter Carrying Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna to Basketball Game Had 'Another Player & Parent' On Board (Report)

The tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, have been confirmed after a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26), however, the identities of the...
Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter among nine killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash...
