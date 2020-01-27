Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Death toll in China’s coronavirus climbs sharply to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases

Hindu Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Commission also termed the condition of the 461 people being treated for the virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, as “critical”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic 01:32

 The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation' [Video]China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll in China's coronavirus climbs to 25 with 830 confirmed cases

*Beijing:* The death toll in China's alarmingly new coronavirus afflictions has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, the Chinese health...
Mid-Day

China virus toll hits 41; Australia reports first four cases

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start, with many...
Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

R3DF0X0N3

R3DF0X0N3 RT @MANISINGHKHATRI: China #Coronavirus: Death Toll Climbs Sharply To 80 With 2,744 Confirmed Cases https://t.co/sWDeioTMKo 5 seconds ago

RadioAdam1

RadioAdam RT @inteliwatch: The death toll from #China’s new #coronavirus grew to 80 on Monday as residents of #Hubei province, where the disease orig… 14 seconds ago

mdiethert

Manfred Diethert RT @r__worldnews: Wuhan coronavirus: Death toll is now 80, with almost 2,800 cases confirmed across China https://t.co/2PWAWHatTq 26 seconds ago

Derek_laf

Derek Lafrenie RT @dkreative1: In China: Death toll rises to 56, over 2,000 cases of Coronavirus. 8 cities in lockdown and millions in isolation. But… 35 seconds ago

TokDaddy69

Johny Wu 🇲🇾 RT @NAR: Coronavirus latest: Philippines investigating 11 suspected cases, and Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang visits #Wuhan. Read more: ht… 42 seconds ago

RealKevinFett

𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖟𝖊𝖗 5 new cases in the United States... death toll is now up to 80, which still puts the mortality rate at 60%!! Reme… https://t.co/mWwbjmKznA 49 seconds ago

eagleeye192020

eagleeye192020 RT @BNODesk: NEW: China's Hainan province reports 1st death from coronavirus, raising death toll to 81 https://t.co/XQhLD5wMuG 59 seconds ago

Dr_srashid

Dr. Seif S. Rashid Coronavirus: China premier Li Keqiang arrives in Wuhan as death toll hits 80 – live updates https://t.co/aXtRw4hKr3 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.