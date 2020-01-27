Death toll in China’s coronavirus climbs sharply to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases
Monday, 27 January 2020 (
4 hours ago)
The Commission also termed the condition of the 461 people being treated for the virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, as “critical”
China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80
China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..
China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'
President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..
