Kobe Bryant death: BBC apologises for TV news footage mistake

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Footage of LeBron James was wrongly included in the BBC's News At Ten report on Kobe Bryant's death.
News video: NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death

NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death 00:34

 NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News [Video]Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage to pay tribute to the NBA legend along with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”..

Phoenix Suns lose in ugly game to Memphis Grizzlies as players struggle with news of Kobe Bryant's death

Phoenix Suns continue road trip Sunday at Memphis on the same day Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident.  
azcentral.com

MSNBC News Anchor Says the N-Word While Talking about Kobe's Death

MSNBC News Anchor Says the N-Word While Talking about Kobe's Death**Language Warning** During a segment covering the tragedy that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and 7 others, this News Anchor makes a terrible...
eBaums World

