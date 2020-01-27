Global  

Hundreds of Lakers fans gather near helicopter crash site to remember Kobe Bryant

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
It will take Los Angeles Lakers fans a long time to process what happened Sunday, when NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.
News video: RAW VIDEO: Scene of CA helicopter crash killing Kobe Bryant, 4 others

RAW VIDEO: Scene of CA helicopter crash killing Kobe Bryant, 4 others 02:10

 CALABASAS, Calif. – RAW VIDEO: Kobe Bryant was reportedly one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning [Video]Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.

NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Teams and players around the NBA paid tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant as the league's slate of Sunday (January 26) games got underway.

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during...
Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan Pay Tribute After Kobe Bryant's Death

Michael Jordan is mourning the death of Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Calif. on Sunday. He was 41 years old....
KOINNews

KOIN News Hundreds of fans have gathered at L.A. Live Plaza outside Staples Center in downtown LA following the death of Lake… https://t.co/FYfMKsSraW 3 hours ago

