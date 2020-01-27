Paul cannon RT @randlight: https://t.co/rABZ2gEUYb John McEnroe on Margaret Court "Serena [Williams], please win two more slams and pass Margaret Cour… 41 seconds ago Nick Brown RT @Eurosport_UK: "Please win two more Grand Slams so we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive views in the past where she belongs" J… 3 minutes ago Peter Cunningham 'Leave Margaret Court in the past, where she belongs': McEnroe https://t.co/Zxa23sMxp8 via @smh 6 minutes ago Nick Toovey RT @SaintFrankly: John McEnroe sends down another ace... https://t.co/mX9iMI5TiH 7 minutes ago max RT @jenmac70: Super tennis brat famous for his on court tantrums defiles the legacy of one of ours and Tennis’s greatest champions. Oh the… 10 minutes ago Malrob RT @notasheepyet: What a low shot from misogynist egocentric attention seeking McEnroe...’he should keep his big mouth shut on matters that… 11 minutes ago Bronwen Thompson RT @TomMcIlroy: John McEnroe urged Serena Williams to win two more Grand Slams this year so "we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive… 13 minutes ago William Byng John McEnroe: In support of Australia's LGBTQ community. “You can’t separate the person Margaret Court is from her… https://t.co/uKJ7h96z7k 14 minutes ago