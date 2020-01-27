Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Leave Margaret Court in the past, where she belongs': McEnroe

The Age Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
John McEnroe has taken a swipe at Margaret Court ahead of her recognition ceremony at Rod Laver Arena on Monday evening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | McEnroe blasts 'homophobic' Court ahead of Grand Slam honour

John McEnroe blasted fellow great Margaret Court's "offensive and homophobic" views as the Australian Open prepared to mark 50 years since her calendar-year...
News24


Tweets about this

pvcannon

Paul cannon RT @randlight: https://t.co/rABZ2gEUYb John McEnroe on Margaret Court "Serena [Williams], please win two more slams and pass Margaret Cour… 41 seconds ago

TheNickCRBrown

Nick Brown RT @Eurosport_UK: "Please win two more Grand Slams so we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive views in the past where she belongs" J… 3 minutes ago

pcunningham60

Peter Cunningham 'Leave Margaret Court in the past, where she belongs': McEnroe https://t.co/Zxa23sMxp8 via @smh 6 minutes ago

OneTooves

Nick Toovey RT @SaintFrankly: John McEnroe sends down another ace... https://t.co/mX9iMI5TiH 7 minutes ago

max39274485

max RT @jenmac70: Super tennis brat famous for his on court tantrums defiles the legacy of one of ours and Tennis’s greatest champions. Oh the… 10 minutes ago

malrob17

Malrob RT @notasheepyet: What a low shot from misogynist egocentric attention seeking McEnroe...’he should keep his big mouth shut on matters that… 11 minutes ago

bondigal

Bronwen Thompson RT @TomMcIlroy: John McEnroe urged Serena Williams to win two more Grand Slams this year so "we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive… 13 minutes ago

WByng

William Byng John McEnroe: In support of Australia's LGBTQ community. “You can’t separate the person Margaret Court is from her… https://t.co/uKJ7h96z7k 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.