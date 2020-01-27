‘It’s one of the great honors of my life’: Brandi Carlile helps Tanya Tucker win her first Grammy, and adds to her own haul
Monday, 27 January 2020 () On music's biggest night, Brandi Carlile added another two trophies to her collection, and felt like Tanya Tucker's rock during the awards-night performance. Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and his brother Barry won a Grammy for best recording package for their art direction on the “Chris Cornell” double album.
Backstage at Women in Music, Brandi Carlile shares advice for women struggling to find their self-worth and she discusses how Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker, and Dolly Parton have inspired..