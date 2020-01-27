Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘It’s one of the great honors of my life’: Brandi Carlile helps Tanya Tucker win her first Grammy, and adds to her own haul

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
On music's biggest night, Brandi Carlile added another two trophies to her collection, and felt like Tanya Tucker's rock during the awards-night performance. Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and his brother Barry won a Grammy for best recording package for their art direction on the “Chris Cornell” double album.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker On Changing the Narrative For Female Country Artists | Grammys 2020

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker On Changing the Narrative For Female Country Artists | Grammys 2020 03:47

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker discussed the importance of being a strong voice for female country artists.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Horse And Cat Best Friends Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day [Video]Horse And Cat Best Friends Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day

Did you know that a cat and a horse can be best friends? If you don't believe it, watch this video! Horses and cats are totally different animals, and the horse is at least ten times larger than the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Brandi Carlile Explains How Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker & Dolly Parton Have Inspired Her | Women In Music 2019 [Video]Brandi Carlile Explains How Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker & Dolly Parton Have Inspired Her | Women In Music 2019

Backstage at Women in Music, Brandi Carlile shares advice for women struggling to find their self-worth and she discusses how Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker, and Dolly Parton have inspired..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile Team Up For Emotional Performance of 'Bring My Flowers Now' at Grammys

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker wooed the 2020 Grammys audience on Sunday night (Jan. 26), all thanks to their "Bring My Flowers" duet...
Billboard.com

Brandi Carlile could add to her Grammy haul this year, including for her work as producer

A year after Brandi Carlile earned three Grammys and a standing ovation at the 2019 awards, she may win more come Sunday. It's a rare feat for an individual...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.