'It's very painful but I have survived': Australian Holocaust survivor returns to Auschwitz

SBS Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Australian Holocaust survivor Yvonne Engelman, now 92, has walked through the gates of Auschwitz ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Nazi concentration camp's liberation.
News video: 75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Holocaust survivor 'cannot keep quiet'

75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Holocaust survivor 'cannot keep quiet' 04:56

 On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Sonia Warshawski shares her story of tragic loss and survival. The Holocaust survivor, who now lives in Overland Park, says she keeps speaking out in memory of those who did not survive.

Family of Holocaust survivor speaks at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony [Video]Family of Holocaust survivor speaks at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. To honor and remember those involved, Cumberland University held a ceremony recognizing International Holocaust..

75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Holocaust survivor 'cannot keep quiet' [Video]75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Holocaust survivor 'cannot keep quiet'

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Sonia Warshawski shares her story of tragic loss and survival. The Holocaust survivor, who now lives in Overland Park, says she keeps speaking..

Holocaust survivor visits Auschwitz for first time since camp’s liberation

Monday marks 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, the largest Nazi death camp. Around 200 Holocaust survivors are...
CBS News Also reported by •BBC News

