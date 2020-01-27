'It's very painful but I have survived': Australian Holocaust survivor returns to Auschwitz

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: 41 Action News - Published 75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Holocaust survivor 'cannot keep quiet' 04:56 On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Sonia Warshawski shares her story of tragic loss and survival. The Holocaust survivor, who now lives in Overland Park, says she keeps speaking out in memory of those who did not survive.