For Decades, Kobe Bryant Defined the Los Angeles Lakers. He Shaped Their Future, Too.

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Lakers star charted a path as an athlete and in retirement that others in the league, including the new face of the Lakers franchise, LeBron James, have looked to as an example.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Pilot Of Kobe Bryant Chopper Asked For Special Permission To Fly In Fog

Pilot Of Kobe Bryant Chopper Asked For Special Permission To Fly In Fog 02:18

 The helicopter carry Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other eople crashed in foggy conditions on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. CBS2's Christina Fan has more on the early stages of the investigation.

Kyrgios' tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Kyrgios' tribute to Kobe Bryant

Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by walking out in an LA Lakers kit before his match at the Australian Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published

Kobe Bryant remembered on Hollywood Boulevard [Video]Kobe Bryant remembered on Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant remembered on Hollywood Boulevard

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:11Published


Hundreds of Lakers fans gather near helicopter crash site to remember Kobe Bryant

It will take Los Angeles Lakers fans a long time to process what happened Sunday, when NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.
USATODAY.com

NBA roundup: LeBron passes Kobe, Lakers fall to 76ers

Ben Simmons had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 108-91 on Saturday, in a...
Reuters

One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.