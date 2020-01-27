Global  

Grammys honor Nipsey Hussle with a soaring performance

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and a host of musicians paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards, filling the vast stage with a soaring performance of his music. The tribute kicked off with Mill performing a new song called “Letter to Nipsey,” which mentioned a letter President Barack […]
News video: Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys 01:13

 Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...

All-Star Tribute Announced Honoring Nipsey Hussle At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards will feature an all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Set to take the stage to honor the current three-time GRAMMY nominee...
CBS 2

2020 Grammys: Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Accepts Best Rap Performance Award In His Honor

It's been nearly a year since the death of South L.A. native and rapper Nipsey Hussle, but his memory lives on. Ahead of the the 2020 Grammys, the rapper, born...
E! Online


