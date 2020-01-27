Grammys honor Nipsey Hussle with a soaring performance
Monday, 27 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and a host of musicians paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards, filling the vast stage with a soaring performance of his music. The tribute kicked off with Mill performing a new song called “Letter to Nipsey,” which mentioned a letter President Barack […]
Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...