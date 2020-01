Phil_Tshribi RT @SkySportsNBA: Dwyane Wade paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, saying the Lakers legend was "the player I chased". Los Angeles La… 8 seconds ago Patrick McHenry RT @SkySportsNBA: Dear Kobe, thank you. For everything. 🙏 NBA superstars say thank you to Kobe Bryant following his 2016 NBA retirement.… 10 seconds ago Ehead4154 RT @SkyNews: Gianni Bryant shared dad's love for basketball. #KobeBryant's 13-year-old daughter, known affectionately as Gigi, tragically… 11 seconds ago Okedara Oluwasegun I RT @ABC: Grammys host Alicia Keys opened this year's show with a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, just hours after he died in a helico… 1 minute ago Mr. Fash RT @BBCSport: Five-time #NBA champion 20-year career with LA Lakers 2008 NBA MVP Two-time NBA Finals MVP Two-time NBA scoring champion Two-… 2 minutes ago H.A. Barasa😎 RT @AP: Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed in the helicopter crash that took the life of the NBA legend, a source te… 2 minutes ago Boko🏴 RT @SecretaryAce: We are still in January of 2020 and we've had; -The Australian Fires -Stand-off between the USA and Iran -Outbreak of the… 2 minutes ago ArabianBusiness.com Five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven… https://t.co/wxdqpiJAoL 3 minutes ago