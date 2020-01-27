Global  

Democrats demand Bolton testify as impeachment trial resumes

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stakes over witness testimony at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are rising now that a draft of a book from former national security adviser John Bolton appears to undercut a key defense argument. Bolton writes in the forthcoming book that Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions […]
News video: Impeachment trial opening statements in Day 2

Impeachment trial opening statements in Day 2 02:00

 Democrats are continuing their opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published


Democrats accuse McConnell of rigging Trump's impeachment trial

Democrats on Tuesday accused the top Senate Republican of rigging U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with proposed rules that would prevent...
Reuters

Hannity Trashes Democrats’ ‘Temper Tantrum’ in Impeachment Trial, Mocks ‘Beady-Eyed Lunatic’ Schiff

*Sean Hannity* tonight blasted Democrats as the impeachment trial continued, singling out *Adam Schiff* and his "Schiff show" in particular.
Mediaite

DianaLCass1

@EgyptNov RT @MSNBC: Democrats demand that Bolton testify in the Senate impeachment trial after a NYTimes report Sunday night surfaced new details fr… 2 minutes ago

Unity82222320

# I'm a Never Trumper. Lindsey Graham Traitor. RT @NBCPolitics: JUST IN: Democrats demand that Bolton testify in the Senate impeachment trial after a NYTimes report Sunday night surfaced… 3 minutes ago

leocullen4

leon Cullen RT @RegisterdVoter: Democrats demand Bolton testify after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe #DocumentsAndWitnesses… 4 minutes ago

YamadaTeresa

Teresa Yamada RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: Democrats demand that Bolton testify in the Senate impeachment trial after a NYTimes report Sunday night surfaced new… 5 minutes ago

linda_mintun

Linda Mintun Democrats demand Bolton testify after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe https://t.co/dznVsBHhDt via @nbcnews 8 minutes ago

BruunTaco

Devils Lettuce RT @baltimoresun: Democrats demand John Bolton testify at impeachment trial after report says Trump tied Ukraine aid to investigation https… 9 minutes ago

baltimoresun

The Baltimore Sun Democrats demand John Bolton testify at impeachment trial after report says Trump tied Ukraine aid to investigation https://t.co/xeg2Tn4Fvx 10 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Democrats demand #Bolton testify as impeachment trial resumes - Jan 27 @ 12:58 AM ET https://t.co/9NB0sfjrpM 10 minutes ago

