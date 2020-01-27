Global  

Survey of business economists finds slight rise in optimism

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. business economists are slightly more optimistic about economic growth than they were three months ago, and most foresee sales at their companies remaining solid. Those findings emerge from the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics being released Monday. It found that 67% of the business economists who responded […]
