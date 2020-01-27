Woman dies in Australia Day lamington-eating contest

The woman, aged 60, suffered a seizure while speed-eating the cakes during an Australia Day event.



Recent related news from verified sources Woman dies during Australia Day lamington eating competition Paramedics were called to the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon, but could not revive the woman.

