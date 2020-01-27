Global  

Woman dies in Australia Day lamington-eating contest

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The woman, aged 60, suffered a seizure while speed-eating the cakes during an Australia Day event.
News video: Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations

Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations 00:57

 Australia Day celebrations on Sunday (January 26) were clouded by the tragedy of bushfires that have burnt across the country. Edward Baran reports.

Woman dies during Australia Day lamington eating competition

Paramedics were called to the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon, but could not revive the woman.
Brisbane Times

