Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus Live Updates: China Extends Holiday to Discourage Travel

Coronavirus Live Updates: China Extends Holiday to Discourage Travel

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The virus has since spread around the world. But of the nearly 3,000 people who have so far contracted it, the vast majority live in China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:16

 Apple is reconsidering its plans to increase iPhone production in China amid the coronavirus outbreak. The country has extended an official holiday to curb the spread of the virus which could hurt Apple's production.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Virus: Outbreak leaves Beijing shopping mall deserted [Video]China Virus: Outbreak leaves Beijing shopping mall deserted

This shopping mall in the Chinese capital was deserted on Saturday (February 1st) as residents chose to stay indoors amid the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus. Many of the shops at the Joy City Xidan..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published

China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes [Video]China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes

Some residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, are now having to pass health checks to enter their own homes.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Live Updates: A Somber Holiday as China Reports More Deaths

The authorities reported 15 new deaths in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, as the virus spread to Australia and elsewhere.
NYTimes.com

The coronavirus outbreak coincides with China's busiest travel season and it could cause headaches for US airlines, analysts warn (UAL, AAL, DAL)

The coronavirus outbreak coincides with China's busiest travel season and it could cause headaches for US airlines, analysts warn (UAL, AAL, DAL)· *American airline carriers are bracing for impact from the virus sweeping China.* · *Most flights in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, were...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.