NBA great Kobe Bryant and daughter among nine killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board, officials said.
