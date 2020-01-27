Global  

NBA great Kobe Bryant and daughter among nine killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board, officials said.
News video: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash 02:46

 The former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter Gianna died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed several others.

NBA great Kobe Bryant and daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersKhaleej TimesThe Age

Kobe Bryant: LA Sheriff confirms nine dead in crash

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that eight others were on board the helicopter with Kobe Bryant.
BBC News

